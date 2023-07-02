Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Sports

NYCFC ends skid, snaps Montreal’s shutout streak with 1-0 win

A sign reading in French "weather emergency" is shown as heavy rain and lightning delay an MLS soccer match between CF Montreal and New York City FC in Montreal, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)
A sign reading in French “weather emergency” is shown as heavy rain and lightning delay an MLS soccer match between CF Montreal and New York City FC in Montreal, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)

A sign reading in French "weather emergency" is shown as heavy rain and lightning delay an MLS soccer match between CF Montreal and New York City FC in Montreal, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)
A sign reading in French “weather emergency” is shown as heavy rain and lightning delay an MLS soccer match between CF Montreal and New York City FC in Montreal, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)

New York City FC's Tayvon Gray, left, drills the ball by CF Montreal's Mason Toye during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Montreal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)
New York City FC’s Tayvon Gray, left, drills the ball by CF Montreal’s Mason Toye during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Montreal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)

CF Montreal's Bryce Duke, left, and New York City FC's Keaton Parks, right, battle for the ball during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)
CF Montreal’s Bryce Duke, left, and New York City FC’s Keaton Parks, right, battle for the ball during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)

New York City FC's Justin Haak, front, and CF Montreal's Sunusi Ibrahim vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Montreal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)
New York City FC’s Justin Haak, front, and CF Montreal’s Sunusi Ibrahim vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Montreal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)

CF Montreal's Sunusi Ibrahim, left, races New York City FC's Justin Haak to the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Montreal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)
CF Montreal’s Sunusi Ibrahim, left, races New York City FC’s Justin Haak to the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Montreal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)

New York City FC's Justin Haak heads the ball in front of CF Montreal's Sunusi Ibrahim (14) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Montreal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)
New York City FC’s Justin Haak heads the ball in front of CF Montreal’s Sunusi Ibrahim (14) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Montreal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)

New York City FC's Justin Haak, left, slides into CF Montreal's Bryce Duke during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Montreal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)
New York City FC’s Justin Haak, left, slides into CF Montreal’s Bryce Duke during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Montreal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)

CF Montreal's Bryce Duke, center, tries to keep the ball away from New York City FC's Keaton Parks during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Montreal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)
CF Montreal’s Bryce Duke, center, tries to keep the ball away from New York City FC’s Keaton Parks during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Montreal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)

CF Montreal's Ariel Lassiter, right, keeps the ball from New York City FC's Matias Pellegrini during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Montreal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)
CF Montreal’s Ariel Lassiter, right, keeps the ball from New York City FC’s Matias Pellegrini during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Montreal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) — Matías Pellegrini scored a first-half goal and Luis Barraza made it stand up as New York City FC snapped an 11-match winless streak with a 1-0 victory over CF Montreal after thunderstorms delayed the start for 90 minutes on Saturday night.

Pellegrini’s first goal of the season came when he took passes from Braian Cufré and Santiago Rodríguez in the 33rd minute and found the net.

Barraza finished with three saves to earn the clean sheet for NYCFC (5-7-9). Jonathan Sirois turned away six shots for Montreal.

The goal Sirois surrendered was the first one Montreal (8-10-2) has allowed at home in the last seven matches. It’s the second longest shutout streak at home since Sporting Kansas City blanked eight straight opponents in 2000.

NYCFC came into the match without a win in its last 11 matches (0-5-6). The skid matched a club record set in 2015 — its first season in the league.

Montreal has posted 10 clean sheets in its last 17 matches in all competitions after just nine shutouts in its previous 47 in all competitions.

NYCFC improves to 11-2-5 all-time versus Montreal, including the playoffs. NYCFC is 6-1-2 all-time in Montreal, including the playoffs.

NYCFC had played to a draw in five straight matches entering play. Another draw would have tied a record set by three clubs — most recently the Chicago Fire in 2014.

NYCFC returns home to play Charlotte FC on Wednesday. Montreal will host Atlanta United on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport