    High-A South Atlantic League Glance

    June 25, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    North Division
    x-First Half Winner
    WLPct.GB
    x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3930.565
    Greensboro (Pittsburgh)3730.5521
    Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)3731.544
    Aberdeen (Baltimore)3433.5074
    Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)3137.456
    Wilmington (Washington)3037.4488

    South Division
    WLPct.GB
    Winston-Salem (CWS)3630.545
    x-Greenville (Boston)3732.544½
    Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)3331.5162
    Hickory (Texas)3034.4695
    Rome (Atlanta)3138.449
    Asheville (Houston)2638.4069

    ___

    Saturday's Games

    Aberdeen 6, Wilmington 1, 1st game

    Wilmington 5, Aberdeen 4, 8 innings, 2nd game

    Brooklyn 2, Hudson Valley 0

    Hickory 13, Asheville 8

    Greensboro 12, Winston-Salem 2

    Jersey Shore 4, Rome 3

    Bowling Green 11, Greenville 3

    Sunday's Games

    Rome 6, Jersey Shore 4

    Aberdeen 5, Wilmington 2

    Hickory 5, Asheville 2

    Brooklyn 2, Hudson Valley 1

    Winston-Salem 11, Greensboro 6

    Bowling Green 4, Greenville 3

    Monday's Games

    No Games Scheduled

    Tuesday's Games

    Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

    Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

    Wednesday's Games

    Greensboro at Hickory, 12:05 p.m.

    Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

    Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

    Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

    Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

    Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

