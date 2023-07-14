Oil and gas withdrawal around US park stirs debate over economic costs for Native American tribe

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, left, and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland speak during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
SAG-AFTRA strike
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. No fingerprints or DNA turned up on the baggie of cocaine found in the West Wing lobby last week despite a sophisticated FBI crime lab analysis, and surveillance footage of the area didn’t identify a suspect, according to summary of the Secret Service investigation obtained by The Associated Press. There are no leads on who brought the drugs into the White House. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
White House cocaine investigation
A bottle of Sriracha chili sauce is shown in New York on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Huy Fong Sriracha, which used to go for under $5 or $10 a bottle, is now selling for shocking amounts in some listings posted to Amazon, eBay and Walmart. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)
Sriracha shortage
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
Cluster munitions arrive in Ukraine
U.S. News

Oil and gas withdrawal around US park stirs debate over economic costs for Native American tribe

FILE - Tourist Chris Farthing, from Suffolks County, England, takes a picture of Anasazi ruins in Chaco Culture National Historical Park on Aug. 10, 2005, in New Mexico. Some Republican members of Congress voiced opposition Thursday, July 13, 2023, to the Biden administration’s recent move to withdraw hundreds of square miles of federal land in New Mexico from oil and gas development, including land around Chaco Culture National Historical Park, offering their support instead to legislation that would unravel the ban. (AP Photo/Jeff Geissler, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Tourist Chris Farthing, from Suffolks County, England, takes a picture of Anasazi ruins in Chaco Culture National Historical Park on Aug. 10, 2005, in New Mexico. Some Republican members of Congress voiced opposition Thursday, July 13, 2023, to the Biden administration’s recent move to withdraw hundreds of square miles of federal land in New Mexico from oil and gas development, including land around Chaco Culture National Historical Park, offering their support instead to legislation that would unravel the ban. (AP Photo/Jeff Geissler, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Navajo President Buu Nygren delivers his inaugural speech, Jan. 10, 2023, in Fort Defiance, Ariz. Nygren testified Thursday, July 13, that the administration gave no weight to the tribe's economic concerns when imposing a ban withdrawing hundreds of square miles of federal land in New Mexico from oil and gas development. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Navajo President Buu Nygren delivers his inaugural speech, Jan. 10, 2023, in Fort Defiance, Ariz. Nygren testified Thursday, July 13, that the administration gave no weight to the tribe’s economic concerns when imposing a ban withdrawing hundreds of square miles of federal land in New Mexico from oil and gas development. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
 
Share

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Some Republican members of Congress on Thursday denounced the Biden administration’s recent move to withdraw hundreds of square miles of federal land in New Mexico from oil and gas development, offering their support instead to legislation that would unravel the ban.

U.S. Rep. Eli Crane was among those to speak out during a congressional subcommittee hearing on the legislation that he and fellow Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar recently introduced to nullify what they consider overreach by the federal government.

Crane’s district includes part of the vast Navajo Nation, which spans portions of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The eastern side of the reservation is part of a jurisdictional checkerboard that includes federal, state and private lands along with Chaco Cultural National Historical Park.

Other news
FILE - Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity departs Mojave Air & Space Port in Mojave, Calif., for the final time as Virgin Galactic shifts its SpaceFlight operations to New Mexico, Feb. 13, 2020. Virgin Galactic is aiming for early August 2023 for its next flight to the edge of space, a trip that is expected to include the first of many ticket holders who have been waiting years for their chance at weightlessness aboard the company's rocket-powered plane. (Matt Hartman via AP, File)
Virgin Galactic plans its next commercial flight to the edge of space for August
Virgin Galactic is aiming for early August for its next flight to the edge of space. The company announced Thursday that the window for the commercial flight from Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert will open Aug. 10.
FILE - The Four Corners Power Plant in Waterflow, N.M., near the San Juan River in northwestern New Mexico, is viewed in April 2006. The New Mexico Supreme Court on Thursday, July 6, 2023, affirmed a decision by utility regulators who rejected a proposal by the state’s largest electric provider to transfer shares in a coal-fired power plant to a Navajo energy company. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)
New Mexico court upholds decision keeping utility from transferring shares of coal-fired power plant
The New Mexico Supreme Court has affirmed a decision by utility regulators who rejected a proposal by the state’s largest electric provider to transfer shares in a coal-fired power plant to a Navajo energy company.
FILE - This July 16, 1945, photo shows an aerial view after the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site, N.M. U.S. senators from New Mexico and Idaho are making another push to expand the federal government’s compensation program for people exposed to radiation following uranium mining and nuclear testing carried out during the Cold War. Downwinders who live near the site where the world’s first atomic bomb was tested in 1945 as part of the top secret Manhattan Project would be among those added to the list. (AP Photo, File)
US senators seek expanded compensation for those exposed to nuclear fallout
U.S. senators from New Mexico and Idaho are making another push to expand the federal government’s compensation program for people exposed to radiation from uranium mining and nuclear testing carried out during the Cold War.
Miranda Padilla holds her 11-month-old son Grayson Sanchez while marking her ballot at a polling center in the South Valley area of Albuquerque, N.M., Nov. 8, 2022. The New Mexico Supreme Court has issued guidance to a lower court on how to handle a challenge to the state’s new congressional maps. The high court in an order filed Wednesday, July 5, 2023 set an Oct. 1 deadline for the district court to resolve the case. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
New Mexico Supreme Court outlines guidance for handling gerrymandering lawsuit
The New Mexico Supreme Court has issued guidance to a lower court on how to handle a challenge to the state’s new congressional maps.

He acknowledged that the park holds cultural significance for tribes throughout the Southwestern U.S. but that development surrounding Chaco should be determined by the Navajo Nation and the thousands of individual Navajo landowners who are affected.

“The Biden administration did not properly seek out tribal input and have effectively implemented a destructive chokehold on tribal revenue and economic prosperity,” Crane said.

Although the Navajo Nation has been among the tribes to seek protections for sacred areas within the Chaco region over the decades, Navajo leaders had proposed a smaller buffer around the park to limit the economic consequences of a federal ban land locking individual Navajo parcels.

Navajo President Buu Nygren contends that the administration gave no weight to the tribe’s concerns before imposing the ban.

“The withdrawal was done without meaningful consultation and fails to honor the Navajo Nation’s sovereignty,” he testified. “Respect for tribal sovereignty must be consistent even when it is not convenient.”

Gosar suggested that the administration’s decision was predetermined and that the U.S. Interior Department should have waited to make a determination until New Mexico pueblos completed their ethnographic study, which is due later this year.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American Cabinet member in the U.S., has said previously that her agency consulted with Navajo leadership, and numerous public meetings and comment periods were held over the last two years as part of the process. Her home pueblo of Laguna was among those tribes seeking permanent protections for lands beyond the park.

U.S. Reps. Teresa Leger Fernández and Melanie Stansbury, both New Mexico Democrats, submitted dozens of letters from other Navajos and members of other tribes who support prohibiting drilling in northwestern New Mexico.

Leger Fernández said difficult choices come from balancing competing interests such as cultural preservation and the poverty faced by Navajos.

“What I believe is important is honoring that which is invaluable, that which can never be replaced, that which is spiritual and sacred to those who tell us where the most important places are,” she said.

Even though no new leasing has occurred within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of Chaco park over the last decade, Nygren said the Biden administration hasn’t offered a solution or an alternative for replacing the revenue and jobs that might not be realized with the withdrawal in place.

He said Navajo leadership struggles to figure out how to help people make ends meet, as many tell him about not having enough money for groceries or to wash their clothes at the laundry.

“Before we make harsh decisions, we’ve got to make sure there’s a plan in place,” Nygren said, mentioning farming, solar development and other alternatives that have been suggested for transitioning from fossil fuels. “My hope was that we were actually going to put something on paper so that we can use that as a guiding principle before this order was issued. We’ve got to come back to the table.”

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the economic harm and injustice associated with the fight over Chaco can’t be ignored. The New York Democrat said Native American communities have been abused and disrespected over generations and that if Navajo families are being affected, they deserve economic restitution.

“In stripping everything away, we now are in an economic hostage situation where people feel like the only opportunity and that the only source is to acquiesce to oil and gas,” she said. “And the answer to that is, in my view, not to revert back to that but to invest and reinvest in these communities.”