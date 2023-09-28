Biden impeachment inquiry
Surrey retains English county championship title after Essex batting collapse

 
LONDON (AP) — Surrey retained its English county championship title as Essex’s slim hopes ended after its batters collapsed against Northamptonshire on Thursday.

A 20-point gap between the top two Division One teams heading into the final round meant Surrey needed just five points in their match against Hampshire to win the championship.

Surrey secured three bowling bonus points at the Ageas Bowl but none with the bat, which opened the door for Essex, which needed to amass a 400-plus score in 110 overs to have any chance of catching Surrey.

But Essex was unable to claim the maximum amount of batting bonus points as it capitulated to 211 all out on Thursday morning, with last man Jamie Porter bowled by Tom Taylor to crown Surrey champions.

Surrey, which has won the championship five times since the turn of the century, became the first side since Yorkshire in 2014 and 2015 to claim back-to-back titles.

With four wickets left, Surrey requires 73 more runs on Friday to beat Hampshire.

Essex lost by an innings and 39 runs to Northamptonshire.

