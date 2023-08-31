Clarence Thomas donor
Draw list for the UEFA Champions League group stage

 
MONACO (AP) — Draw made Thursday for the UEFA Champions League group stage:

Group A: Bayern Munich (Germany), Manchester United (England), Copenhagen (Denmark), Galatasaray (Turkey).

Group B: Sevilla (Spain), Arsenal (England), PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), Lens (France).

Group C: Napoli (Italy), Real Madrid (Spain), Braga (Portugal), Union Berlin (Germany).

Group D: Benfica (Portugal), Inter Milan (Italy), Salzburg (Austria), Real Sociedad (Spain).

Group E: Feyenoord (Netherlands), Atlético Madrid (Spain), Lazio (Italy), Celtic (Scotland).

Group F: Paris Saint-Germain (France), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), AC Milan (Italy), Newcastle (England).

Group G: Manchester City (England), Leipzig (Germany), Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), Young Boys (Switzerland).

Group H: Barcelona (Spain), Porto (Portugal), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Royal Antwerp (Belgium).

