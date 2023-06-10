Champions League final in Istanbul tests UEFA security plans after chaos in Paris last year

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game

Champions League final in Istanbul tests UEFA security plans after chaos in Paris last year

Spectators go through the security check as they enter the stadium ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
1 of 6 | 

Spectators go through the security check as they enter the stadium ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Manchester City fans cheers before the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
2 of 6 | 

Manchester City fans cheers before the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Inter Milan fans cheer prior the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
3 of 6 | 

Inter Milan fans cheer prior the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Soccer fans gather near a giant Champions League trophy shaped balloon, background left, at Taksim square in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023 ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
4 of 6 | 

Soccer fans gather near a giant Champions League trophy shaped balloon, background left, at Taksim square in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023 ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Supporters of Manchester City cheer on the Istiklal street in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023, ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
5 of 6 | 

Supporters of Manchester City cheer on the Istiklal street in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023, ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Inter Milan fans cheer prior the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
6 of 6 | 

Inter Milan fans cheer prior the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
By Graham Dunbar
 
Share

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Champions League final on Saturday in Turkey is the biggest test of UEFA’s operations for major cup finals since the chaotic and near-fatal title game in Paris last year.

Just five weeks ago, UEFA detailed an overhaul of its big-game management after being widely blamed in a scathing report in February into security failures at Stade de France when Real Madrid played Liverpool last year.

In Istanbul on Saturday, UEFA’s changes seemed to be working on a warm, bustling but calm day as Manchester City and Inter Milan fans traveled from the city center to the 72,000-seat Atatürk Olympic Stadium in the western suburbs.

Other news
Croatia's Luka Modric walks past the trophy after the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Modric again faces perjury charge in native Croatia
Real Madrid’s Luka Modric and former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren have been charged in Croatia with allegedly giving false testimony about financial deals they had with a former soccer official who has been sentenced for embezzlement and tax fraud.
United States men’s national soccer team head coach Gregg Berhalter answers questions during a news conference Friday, June 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Berhalter’s return as US coach will be exhibitions against Uzbekistan and Oman
Gregg Berhalter’s first matches in his return as United States men’s national soccer coach will be exhibitions against Uzbekistan on Sept. 9 at St.
PSG players celebrate their title after the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
PSG will start its French title defense with a home game against Lorient
The French soccer league says Paris Saint-Germain will begin its title defense with a home game against Lorient on the weekend of Aug. 12-13.
US soccer player Timothy Weah, front, takes a selfie as he arrives for fitness tests at the Italian soccer club Juventus F.C. in Turin, Italy, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)
United States winger Weah has medical test at Juventus ahead of potential transfer from Lille
United States winger Tim Weah has been welcomed by about 100 enthusiastic Juventus fans as he arrived for his medical test ahead of a potential transfer to the Italian club.

The journey of about 25-kilometers (15 miles) took more than two hours for some fans amid the bustling traffic, but supporters arriving at the stadium reported no serious issues 75 minutes before kickoff.

At one checkpoint, a cluster of national flags had been confiscated from fans. But police working at ticket and bag checks at the north end of the stadium allocated to Inter reported no major issues. Only national flags of the two teams were being allowed into the stadium.

The post-Paris promises included UEFA having its own security control team, working more actively with host city authorities, better liaison with fans before they traveled and more dedicated staff at stadiums. Police from Manchester also are in Istanbul working with the local forces.

Istanbul was also helped by not having a public transport strike, as Paris had last year which worsened an already poorly designed system for getting fans into the stadium. Local Turkish police also seemed to be treating English fans as welcome tourists.

French police used “weaponry” like tear gas and pepper spray against Liverpool supporters outside the stadium, the UEFA-appointed investigators said February in their 220-page report.

“The nation is excited,” Turkey’s elected member of the UEFA executive committee, Servet Yardımcı, told The Associated Press, “and we are very good at organizing these events.”

Fans traveling by metro train — on an advised, one-hour route of three connecting trains from the port neighborhood of Yenikapi, which hosted a free music festival — found a security barrier at the third station, İkitelli Sanayi.

Security guards working in front of head-high wire fences demanded proof of fans having digital tickets on a UEFA phone application to let them pass. Police watched from behind the fences.

The security filter was designed to stop ticketless fans arriving at the stadium and overloading capacity there, where more ticket and bag checks waited. Each team had a dedicated fan zone outside the stadium with DJs entertaining crowds.

Man City fans were asked to use shuttle buses from Yenikapi which were taking two or more hours to arrive though Istanbul’s congested traffic.

By metro train and bus, fans arrived direct into the stadium compound without passing through local neighborhoods. That was a problem in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis last year where some fans were harassed and robbed after the game by local young men while walking to nearby transport stations.

The Champions League final is the fourth end-of-season cup final in 11 days for UEFA, and the overall operations so far were praised Saturday by Football Supporters Europe.

The FSE group, which is UEFA’s recognized advisor for fan issues, said efficient operations in and around the Prague stadium on Wednesday, where West Ham beat Fiorentina to win the Europa Conference League, stood out.

About 2,000 Turkish riot police were sent to Qatar for three months to help secure the 2022 World Cup, and the force’s vans were parked around the stadium Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports