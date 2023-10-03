McCarthy’s out
Wahi stars with goal and assist as Lens beats Arsenal 2-1 in Champions League

 
LENS, France (AP) — Striker Elye Wahi scored one goal and expertly created the other as Lens rallied to beat Arsenal 2-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The northern French side moved top of Group B with four points and handed Premier League high-flyer Arsenal its first defeat of the season.

The 20-year-old Wahi’s 19 league goals for Montpellier last season earned him a move for 35 million euros ($38 million). He even turned down Premier League big spenders Chelsea to join a Lens side which finished second in the French league last season behind Paris Saint-Germain

Striker Gabriel Jesus fired Arsenal ahead in the 14th after a poor back pass from Lens midfielder Adrien Thomasson was picked up by Bukayo Saka. He fed striker Jesus, who planted a shot into the bottom left corner.

The equalizer at a raucous Stade Bollaert came in the 25th after a poor clearance by Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

The loose ball was launched into the penalty area by Deiver Machado, where Wahi showed remarkable balance and skill to chest the ball down and flick it with the outside of his right foot to Thomasson, who curled the ball superbly into the right corner.

Saka limped off injured late in the first half.

Wahi surged into the penalty area to delicately clip the ball into the left corner from Przemysław Frankowski’s right-wing cross in the 69th.

In the other Group B game, PSV drew 2-2 at home to Sevilla.

