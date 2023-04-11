MATCHDAY: Chelsea at Real Madrid, AC Milan hosts Napoli

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

REAL MADRID VS. CHELSEA

Real Madrid and Chelsea renew their Champions League rivalry with a second consecutive meeting in the quarterfinals. They also met two seasons ago in the semifinals, when Chelsea advanced to eventually win the title. Madrid got past Chelsea last season en route to a record-extending 14th European trophy. Chelsea arrives for the first leg in Madrid with Frank Lampard back in charge as the team’s interim coach. He lost his debut in the Premier League over the weekend after the firing of Graham Potter following the team’s disappointing results. Carlo Ancelotti led Madrid to the Champions League title last season, but now there are reports of him possibly leaving to take a job with Brazil’s national team. Madrid is looking to make it to the semifinals for the 11th time in 13 seasons, while Chelsea has appeared in the last four only once since 2013-14.

AC MILAN VS. NAPOLI

AC Milan and Napoli meet for the second time in the space of less than two weeks — this time in the Champions League. Milan routed Napoli 4-0 in the Italian league on April 2 to boost its confidence coming into the European matchup. Napoli nevertheless has a 16-point lead over second-place Lazio domestically. Victor Osimhen, Serie A’s leading goalscorer, missed the league match against Milan with a thigh injury and has not recovered in time for the trip to San Siro. Fellow forward Giovanni Simeone has also been ruled out with a thigh strain. It is Napoli’s first-ever appearance in the Champions League quarterfinals. Seven-time champion Milan boast a much more noteworthy European pedigree but has not been in the final eight since 2012.

