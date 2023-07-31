4 people injured in explosion, fire at commercial building in Phoenix suburb

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Four people were injured, two seriously, by an explosion and fire at a commercial building Monday in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, authorities said.

Chandler Fire Department officials said they were called around 2 p.m. after a small explosion at a company that manufactures and sells vitamins and supplements.

They said part of the roof on the 25,000-square-foot building collapsed, and paramedics treated four people at the scene.

One suffered minor injuries, and the other three were taken to a hospital. Chandler Fire Department Battalion Chief Carlos Vargas said two of them had serious injuries.

Authorities said the cause of the explosion wasn’t immediately clear.

Fire crews from the surrounding cities of Phoenix, Mesa, Tempe and Guadalupe responded to the scene to help extinguish the blaze.

Video from TV station helicopters showed firefighters spraying water into a gaping hole on one side of the building’s roof.