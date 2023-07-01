Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Chapman back in bullpen for contender after trade to the Texas Rangers

Kansas City Royals pitcher Aroldis Chapman throw the ball against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aroldis Chapman is back in the bullpen for a division-leading team, though he won’t initially be the primary closer for the Texas Rangers.

The once-dominant reliever joined the AL West leaders on Saturday, a day after being acquired in a trade from the last-place Royals. Texas manager manager Bruce Bochy said Will Smith, who has 14 saves overall with 10 consecutive conversions since early May, is going to stay in that role. Chapman will likely be used much like he was in Kansas City, where he finished games in only seven of his 31 appearances.

“He just made us a better team, a better bullpen,” Bochy said before the Rangers played division rival Houston.

Bochy met briefly with Chapman, who he said, “seems excited to be here.” The manager hadn’t talked with the left-hander about how he would be used, but Bochy said he would be comfortable using him right away as needed.

The 35-year-old Chapman signed a $3.75 million, one year contract with the Royals in January and can earn another $5 million in performance bonuses as part of the deal after a rough ending to six seasons with New York Yankees.

Chapman allowed one earned run with 20 strikeouts in nine one-inning appearances in June for the Royals. He was 4-2 with two saves and 53 strikeouts over 29 1/3 innings in his 31 games overall.

“I’ve had a pretty good year, just thankful for it,” Chapman said through a translator.

After describing how “fast and kind of crazy” the past day had been, Chapman said he looked forward to getting settled in with his new team. He said he was excited to be with a playoff contender.

Asked if he had anything to prove at this point in his career, the seven-time All-Star responded, “No.”

Chapman’s 317 saves are 24th on the career list, though he has only one season with 30 since 2020.

He drifted in and out of the closer role late in his tenure with the Yankees. He spent time on the injured list with Achilles tendinitis early last season, then lost the closer job to Clay Holmes. Chapman was on the IL again in August for a leg infection after getting a tattoo before missing a mandatory team workout for the playoffs and being left off the Division Series roster.

The Cuban reliever who routinely tops 100 mph has seen a slight uptick in velocity this season. Chapman has averaged 101.65 mph on his sinker, up from 100.25 last year. His fastball average is 99.61 mph, up from a career-low 97.46 in 2022.

“He’s pretty good. I wanted him. I think I was his last call last winter before he signed with Kansas City, just couldn’t make it happen,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said.

Chapman broke into the majors with Cincinnati in 2010, when Baker was the manager of the Reds.

“Went through a lot with him. He was a good kid then. Now, he’s a big, strong, good man,” Baker said. “He’s bigger now than he was then. He was a kid then. He’s a man now. I wish I had him.”

Cincinnati traded Chapman to the Yankees after the 2015 season, two years after Baker’s departure. Chapman was traded to the Cubs midway through the 2016 season, helped Chicago win its first World Series championship in 108 years and then returned to New York in free agency.

Bochy said the Rangers did a lot of research on Chapman, and feel comfortable with him.

“Just out of synch is the best way I guess I could put it with him in New York. But looked very determined to get back on track this year in Kansas City, and he’s done that,” Bochy said. “I think you’re looking at a special talent. ... He’s got the ability to reset now and get back in the strike zone.”

