Struggling Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson has arrest warrant issued in Massachusetts

By JOE REEDY
 
An arrest warrant has been issued for Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson after he failed to appear for a court hearing on traffic charges in Massachusetts.

According to a court docket, Jackson was supposed to appear in Attleboro District Court last Friday related to reckless driving and speeding charges from 2021, when he played for the New England Patriots.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Monday the team is aware of the matter, but said he didn’t know if the team would take any disciplinary action against Jackson.

“It’s a private matter for J.C. and he is working through it,” Staley said.

Last December, Jackson was arrested in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts, due to a nonviolent family issue. He was released one day later.

Staley said Jackson’s latest legal situation was not related to him being inactive for Sunday’s game against Minnesota.

Jackson played in 85 of the 132 Chargers’ defensive snaps in the first two games. He was targeted 12 times and allowed six receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract last year but hasn’t come close to being the same player he was in New England, where he picked off 25 passes between 2018 and 2021.

When asked what Jackson can do to work his way back into the cornerback rotation, Staley pointed to Jackson’s practice and preparation needing to improve. The Chargers (1-2) host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

“He just has to establish the consistency and performance in all ways. Again, you earn that week to week in this league and that’s really where it is,” Staley said.

