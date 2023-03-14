Eric Kendricks says he’s agreed to terms with Chargers

FILE - Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks stands on the field before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Vikings started their salary cap purge by terminating the contract of veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks on Monday, March 6, ending his eight-year run with the team. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Eric Kendricks agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, giving the franchise a veteran inside linebacker on a unit that has struggled the past couple seasons.

Kendricks posted about joining the Chargers on his Instagram account . He was drafted by Minnesota in the second round in 2015 and spent eight seasons with the Vikings before being released on March 6 .

The 31-year old linebacker has started 113 regular-season and six playoff games.

Kendricks was 14th in the league this past season with 137 total tackles, including 87 solo. He also recorded eight tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, one sack and six passes defensed.

According to Sportradar figures, Kendricks is second among linebackers in total tackles since 2015.

Kendricks would be paired with Kenneth Murray at inside linebacker in the Chargers’ 3-4 scheme with Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack lining up at the outside spots. Kendricks would likely replace Drue Tranquill, who is slated to be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on Wednesday.

Despite spending most of last year’s offseason trying to upgrade its defense, Los Angeles finished the season ranked 20th.

Kendricks grew up in Fresno and played at UCLA.

