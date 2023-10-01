Raiders’ O’Connell expected to make first start at QB with 3 Chargers defensive starters inactive

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell is expected to make his first NFL start against a depleted Los Angeles Chargers defense.

Safeties Derwin James Jr. and Alohi Gilman along with linebacker Joey Bosa have been declared inactive for Sunday’s game because of injuries. James and Gilman suffered injuries during last Sunday’s 28-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Bosa has been dealing with a hamstring injury the past three weeks and also sustained an injured toe last week.

Backup cornerback Deane Leonard is also inactive because of a hamstring. Safety J.T. Woods was placed on the non-football injury injured reserve list Saturday.

Raheem Layne will be one of the starting safeties while Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley were called up from the practice squad.

O’Connell, who was selected in the fourth round of April’s draft, is expected to start with Jimmy Garoppolo in concussion protocol. The Raiders also have longtime veteran Brian Hoyer.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs is also out because of an ankle injury.

