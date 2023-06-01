AP NEWS
Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated PressJune 1, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland1612.571
Long Island1713.567
York1713.567
Staten Island1117.3935
Lancaster918.333

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point228.733
Gastonia209.690
Lexington1615.516
Frederick1020.33312
Charleston821.27613½

___

Wednesday's Games

Charleston 13, Lexington 7, 1st Game

Lexington 3, Charleston 2, 2nd Game

York 8, Long Island 7

Gastonia 14, High Point 10

Frederick 12, Staten Island 6

Thursday's Games

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Frederick, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Frederick at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Frederick at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

