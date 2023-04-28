April 28, 2023 GMT
Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|X
|X
|.XXX
|—
|Southern Maryland
|X
|X
|.XXX
|—
|Staten Island
|X
|X
|.XXX
|—
|Long Island
|X
|X
|.XXX
|—
|York
|X
|X
|.XXX
|—
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|X
|X
|.XXX
|—
|Lexington
|X
|X
|.XXX
|—
|High Point
|X
|X
|.XXX
|—
|Kentucky
|X
|X
|.XXX
|—
|Charleston
|X
|X
|.XXX
|—
___
|Friday's Games
Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Frederick at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Staten Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Charleston at Staten Island, 1 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 5 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, TBD
Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Frederick at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Charleston at Staten Island, 1 p.m.
York at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Frederick at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 4:05 p.m.