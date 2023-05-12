AP NEWS
Single-A Carolina League Glance

May 12, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Down East (Texas)1711.607
Carolina (Milwaukee)1612.5711
Delmarva (Baltimore)1513.5362
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1614.5332
Salem (Boston)1415.483
Fredericksburg (Washington)1018.3577

South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)1812.600
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1612.5711
Augusta (Atlanta)1415.483
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1415.483
Fayetteville (Houston)1217.414
Charleston (Tampa Bay)1119.3677

___

Thursday's Games

Carolina 4, Fredericksburg 3

Delmarva 4, Down East 2

Charleston 6, Augusta 5

Lynchburg 8, Myrtle Beach 5

Salem 4, Columbia 1

Kannapolis 4, Fayetteville 2

Friday's Games

Fredericksburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Fredericksburg at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Delmarva at Down East, 5 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Columbia at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fredericksburg at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Down East, 1 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 1:35 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.

Columbia at Salem, 3:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

