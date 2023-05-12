May 12, 2023 GMT
Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|16
|12
|.571
|1
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|15
|13
|.536
|2
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|16
|14
|.533
|2
|Salem (Boston)
|14
|15
|.483
|3½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|10
|18
|.357
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|16
|12
|.571
|1
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|14
|15
|.483
|3½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|14
|15
|.483
|3½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|12
|17
|.414
|5½
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|11
|19
|.367
|7
___
|Thursday's Games
Carolina 4, Fredericksburg 3
Delmarva 4, Down East 2
Charleston 6, Augusta 5
Lynchburg 8, Myrtle Beach 5
Salem 4, Columbia 1
Kannapolis 4, Fayetteville 2
|Friday's Games
Fredericksburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Down East, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Fredericksburg at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Delmarva at Down East, 5 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Columbia at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Fredericksburg at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Delmarva at Down East, 1 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 1:35 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.
Columbia at Salem, 3:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.