AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Single-A Carolina League Glance

April 21, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)65.545
Delmarva (Baltimore)66.500
Lynchburg (Cleveland)66.500
Salem (Boston)66.500
Down East (Texas)56.4551
Fredericksburg (Washington)48.333

South Division
WLPct.GB
Fayetteville (Houston)74.636
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)74.636
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)65.5451
Columbia (Kansas City)55.500
Charleston (Tampa Bay)56.4552
Augusta (Atlanta)46.400

___

Wednesday's Games

Carolina 5, Down East 2

Kannapolis 8, Charleston 7

Salem 5, Lynchburg 2

Delmarva 7, Fredericksburg 4

Augusta 2, Myrtle Beach 1

Fayetteville 7, Columbia 3

Thursday's Games

Carolina 8, Down East 3

Charleston 8, Kannapolis 5

Lynchburg 13, Salem 4

Myrtle Beach 3, Augusta 2

Fredericksburg 12, Delmarva 6

Columbia 4, Fayetteville 3

Friday's Games

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Carolina at Down East, 5 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.