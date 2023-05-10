Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|15
|11
|.577
|1
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|14
|12
|.538
|2
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|14
|14
|.500
|3
|Salem (Boston)
|13
|14
|.481
|3½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|9
|17
|.346
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|14
|12
|.538
|2
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|14
|13
|.519
|2½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|13
|14
|.481
|3½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|12
|15
|.444
|4½
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|10
|18
|.357
|7
___
|Tuesday's Games
Augusta 8, Charleston 3
Down East 8, Delmarva 2, 6 innings
Fredericksburg 4, Carolina 3
Lynchburg 3, Myrtle Beach 1
Salem 6, Columbia 5
Kannapolis 5, Fayetteville 1
|Wednesday's Games
Delmarva at Down East, 11 a.m.
Fredericksburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Fredericksburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Down East, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Fredericksburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Down East, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.