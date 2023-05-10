Single-A Carolina League Glance

Click to copy

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 16 10 .615 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 15 11 .577 1 Delmarva (Baltimore) 14 12 .538 2 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 14 14 .500 3 Salem (Boston) 13 14 .481 3½ Fredericksburg (Washington) 9 17 .346 7

South Division W L Pct. GB Columbia (Kansas City) 17 11 .607 — Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 14 12 .538 2 Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 14 13 .519 2½ Augusta (Atlanta) 13 14 .481 3½ Fayetteville (Houston) 12 15 .444 4½ Charleston (Tampa Bay) 10 18 .357 7

___

Tuesday's Games

Augusta 8, Charleston 3

Down East 8, Delmarva 2, 6 innings

Fredericksburg 4, Carolina 3

Lynchburg 3, Myrtle Beach 1

Salem 6, Columbia 5

Kannapolis 5, Fayetteville 1

Wednesday's Games

Delmarva at Down East, 11 a.m.

Fredericksburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Fredericksburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Fredericksburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.