Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|32
|20
|.615
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|30
|24
|.556
|3
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|26
|28
|.481
|7
|Salem (Boston)
|25
|29
|.463
|8
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|25
|30
|.455
|8½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|25
|31
|.446
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|33
|23
|.588
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|31
|25
|.554
|2
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|29
|26
|.527
|3½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|27
|29
|.482
|6
|Fayetteville
|24
|32
|.429
|9
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|23
|33
|.411
|10
___
|Friday’s Games
Lynchburg 7, Kannapolis 4
Fayetteville 7, Carolina 5
Charleston 4, Fredericksburg 1
Augusta 11, Myrtle Beach 8
Down East 14 Delmarva 6
Columbia 1, Salem 0
|Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville 8, Carolina 2
Charleston 6, Fredericksburg 4
Myrtle Beach 7, Augusta 5
Salem 3, Columbia 0
Kannapolis 7, Lynchburg 3
Down East 7, Delmarva 5
|Sunday’s Games
Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Charleston at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 1:35 p.m.
Down East at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.
Salem at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Delmarva at Salem, 11:05 a.m.
Charleston at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.