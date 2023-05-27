AP NEWS
Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated PressMay 27, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Long Island1510.600
Southern Maryland1510.600
York1312.5202
Staten Island815.3486
Lancaster817.3207

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point197.731
Gastonia187.720½
Lexington1312.520
Frederick917.34610
Charleston617.26111½

___

Friday's Games

York 4, Charleston 2

Southern Maryland 5, Long Island 4

Lancaster 4, Gastonia 3, 11 innings

Lexington 4, Staten Island 3

Frederick 12, High Point 4

Saturday's Games

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 1st Game, 1:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 2nd Game, 6:35 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6 p.m.

High Point at Frederick, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Sunday's Games

High Point at Frederick, 1 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.

York at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

York at Charleston, 1:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

