May 27, 2023 GMT
Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Southern Maryland
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|York
|13
|12
|.520
|2
|Staten Island
|8
|15
|.348
|6
|Lancaster
|8
|17
|.320
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|Gastonia
|18
|7
|.720
|½
|Lexington
|13
|12
|.520
|5½
|Frederick
|9
|17
|.346
|10
|Charleston
|6
|17
|.261
|11½
___
|Friday's Games
York 4, Charleston 2
Southern Maryland 5, Long Island 4
Lancaster 4, Gastonia 3, 11 innings
Lexington 4, Staten Island 3
Frederick 12, High Point 4
|Saturday's Games
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 1st Game, 1:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 2nd Game, 6:35 p.m.
York at Charleston, 6 p.m.
High Point at Frederick, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
High Point at Frederick, 1 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.
York at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
York at Charleston, 1:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.