BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll

By The Associated PressJanuary 9, 2023 GMT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (10) 10-1 100 1
2. Parkersburg South 6-1 87 2
3. George Washington 8-0 73 3
4. Greenbrier East 5-1 62 6
5. Huntington 7-1 55 4
6. Spring Mills 7-1 52 8
7. Wheeling Park 7-1 39 7
8. Jefferson 4-3 34 5
9. Hedgesville 7-2 16 NR
10. Cabell Midland 4-1 15 9

Others receiving votes: Princeton 8, South Charleston 6, Spring Valley 1, University 1, Woodrow Wilson 1.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (5) 8-0 95 2
2. Shady Spring (4) 6-3 93 1
3. Ripley (1) 8-0 65 7
4. Scott 6-2 56 4
5. East Fairmont 7-1 55 5
6. Logan 6-6 52 3
7. Elkins 6-3 38 6
8. Winfield 6-3 35 8
9. North Marion 4-2 22 9
10. Nitro 5-3 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Keyser 10, Herbert Hoover 7, Grafton 4, Wayne 3, Midland Trail 2.

Class AA

1. Bluefield (8) 5-1 98 1
2. Williamstown (2) 7-0 90 2
3. Chapmanville 7-1 65 4
4. South Harrison 7-0 59 5
5. St. Marys 7-1 52 6
6. Ravenswood 6-3 50 3
7. Wyoming East 6-2 37 9
8. Poca 6-3 35 7
9. Charleston Catholic 7-3 31 10
10. Wheeling Central 5-5 10 8
(tie) Wirt County 6-3 10 NR

    • Others receiving votes: Roane County 5, Liberty Raleigh 3, Buffalo 2, Mingo Central 2, Trinity 1.

    Class A

    1. James Monroe (10) 8-2 100 1
    2. Tucker County 4-2 83 2
    3. Webster County 7-2 80 3
    4. Cameron 6-2 55 4
    5. Tug Valley 2-5 52 7
    6. Pendleton County 4-3 43 5
    7. St. Joseph 4-2 38 6
    8. Doddridge County 6-1 37 8
    9. Clay-Battelle 3-3 21 10
    10. Greenbrier West 1-5 7 9
    (tie) Madonna 5-5 7 NR
    (tie) Tolsia 6-4 7 NR
    (tie) Wahama 4-4 7 NR

    Others receiving votes: Tyler Consolidated 5, Montcalm 4, Pocahontas County 2, East Hardy 1, Greater Beckley Christian 1.

