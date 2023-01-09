BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
|1. Morgantown (10)
|10-1
|100
|1
|2. Parkersburg South
|6-1
|87
|2
|3. George Washington
|8-0
|73
|3
|4. Greenbrier East
|5-1
|62
|6
|5. Huntington
|7-1
|55
|4
|6. Spring Mills
|7-1
|52
|8
|7. Wheeling Park
|7-1
|39
|7
|8. Jefferson
|4-3
|34
|5
|9. Hedgesville
|7-2
|16
|NR
|10. Cabell Midland
|4-1
|15
|9
Others receiving votes: Princeton 8, South Charleston 6, Spring Valley 1, University 1, Woodrow Wilson 1.
|1. Fairmont Senior (5)
|8-0
|95
|2
|2. Shady Spring (4)
|6-3
|93
|1
|3. Ripley (1)
|8-0
|65
|7
|4. Scott
|6-2
|56
|4
|5. East Fairmont
|7-1
|55
|5
|6. Logan
|6-6
|52
|3
|7. Elkins
|6-3
|38
|6
|8. Winfield
|6-3
|35
|8
|9. North Marion
|4-2
|22
|9
|10. Nitro
|5-3
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Keyser 10, Herbert Hoover 7, Grafton 4, Wayne 3, Midland Trail 2.
|1. Bluefield (8)
|5-1
|98
|1
|2. Williamstown (2)
|7-0
|90
|2
|3. Chapmanville
|7-1
|65
|4
|4. South Harrison
|7-0
|59
|5
|5. St. Marys
|7-1
|52
|6
|6. Ravenswood
|6-3
|50
|3
|7. Wyoming East
|6-2
|37
|9
|8. Poca
|6-3
|35
|7
|9. Charleston Catholic
|7-3
|31
|10
|10. Wheeling Central
|5-5
|10
|8
|(tie) Wirt County
|6-3
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Roane County 5, Liberty Raleigh 3, Buffalo 2, Mingo Central 2, Trinity 1.
|1. James Monroe (10)
|8-2
|100
|1
|2. Tucker County
|4-2
|83
|2
|3. Webster County
|7-2
|80
|3
|4. Cameron
|6-2
|55
|4
|5. Tug Valley
|2-5
|52
|7
|6. Pendleton County
|4-3
|43
|5
|7. St.
|Joseph
|4-2
|38
|6
|8. Doddridge County
|6-1
|37
|8
|9. Clay-Battelle
|3-3
|21
|10
|10. Greenbrier West
|1-5
|7
|9
|(tie) Madonna
|5-5
|7
|NR
|(tie) Tolsia
|6-4
|7
|NR
|(tie) Wahama
|4-4
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Tyler Consolidated 5, Montcalm 4, Pocahontas County 2, East Hardy 1, Greater Beckley Christian 1.