BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (10) 10-1 100 1 2. Parkersburg South 6-1 87 2 3. George Washington 8-0 73 3 4. Greenbrier East 5-1 62 6 5. Huntington 7-1 55 4 6. Spring Mills 7-1 52 8 7. Wheeling Park 7-1 39 7 8. Jefferson 4-3 34 5 9. Hedgesville 7-2 16 NR 10. Cabell Midland 4-1 15 9

Others receiving votes: Princeton 8, South Charleston 6, Spring Valley 1, University 1, Woodrow Wilson 1.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (5) 8-0 95 2 2. Shady Spring (4) 6-3 93 1 3. Ripley (1) 8-0 65 7 4. Scott 6-2 56 4 5. East Fairmont 7-1 55 5 6. Logan 6-6 52 3 7. Elkins 6-3 38 6 8. Winfield 6-3 35 8 9. North Marion 4-2 22 9 10. Nitro 5-3 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Keyser 10, Herbert Hoover 7, Grafton 4, Wayne 3, Midland Trail 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Class AA

1. Bluefield (8) 5-1 98 1 2. Williamstown (2) 7-0 90 2 3. Chapmanville 7-1 65 4 4. South Harrison 7-0 59 5 5. St. Marys 7-1 52 6 6. Ravenswood 6-3 50 3 7. Wyoming East 6-2 37 9 8. Poca 6-3 35 7 9. Charleston Catholic 7-3 31 10 10. Wheeling Central 5-5 10 8 (tie) Wirt County 6-3 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Roane County 5, Liberty Raleigh 3, Buffalo 2, Mingo Central 2, Trinity 1.

Class A

1. James Monroe (10) 8-2 100 1 2. Tucker County 4-2 83 2 3. Webster County 7-2 80 3 4. Cameron 6-2 55 4 5. Tug Valley 2-5 52 7 6. Pendleton County 4-3 43 5 7. St. Joseph 4-2 38 6 8. Doddridge County 6-1 37 8 9. Clay-Battelle 3-3 21 10 10. Greenbrier West 1-5 7 9 (tie) Madonna 5-5 7 NR (tie) Tolsia 6-4 7 NR (tie) Wahama 4-4 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Tyler Consolidated 5, Montcalm 4, Pocahontas County 2, East Hardy 1, Greater Beckley Christian 1.