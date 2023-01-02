BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Class AAAA

1. Wheeling Park (7) 7-1 84 3 2. Cabell Midland (2) 6-1 73 4 3. Morgantown (1) 6-3 71 1 4. Huntington 4-2 68 2 5. Spring Valley 8-1 49 NR 6. University 6-2 43 NR 7. Parkersburg South 4-2 24 NR 8. Buckhannon-Upshur 5-1 22 8 9. George Washington 2-2 21 5 10. Greenbrier East 6-2 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Woodrow Wilson 16, South Charleston 13, Spring Mills 12, Princeton 7, John Marshall 7, Parkersburg 6, Washington 5, Jefferson 4.

Class AAA

1. Wayne (7) 7-0 88 5 2. Ripley (1) 8-0 77 6 3. Nitro (1) 6-0 74 7 4. North Marion (1) 3-1 54 1 5. Robert C. Byrd 4-1 53 4 6. East Fairmont 6-1 45 9 7. Logan 4-4 33 2 8. Philip Barbour 2-3 22 3 9. Fairmont Senior 1-6 21 8 10. PikeView 4-3 16 10

Others receiving votes: Keyser 15, St. Albans 7, Elkins 8, Scott 6, Sissonville 6, Lewis County 6, Independence 4, Winfield 4, Grafton 3, Lincoln County 2, Point Pleasant 1, Herbert Hoover 1, Berkeley Springs 1, Oak Glen 1.

Class AA

1. Wyoming East (8) 7-0 80 1 2. Parkersburg Catholic (1) 4-1 79 2 3. Mingo Central 7-1 57 6 4. Summers County 7-2 56 5 4. St. Marys 4-3 56 3 6. Williamstown (1) 6-1 53 NR 7. Chapmanville 6-3 39 8 8. Petersburg 5-2 36 4 9. Wheeling Central 5-1 27 NR 10. Ritchie County 4-4 13 9

Others receiving votes: Ravenswood 11, Charleston Catholic 11, Frankfort 7, Trinity 7, South Harrison 6, Wirt County 4, Roane County 3, Magnolia 3, Bluefield 2.

Class A

1. Cameron (7) 7-3 88 1 2. Tucker County (2) 6-0 80 2 3. Doddridge County 4-2 67 3 3. Webster County 5-1 67 6 5. James Monroe (1) 3-1 54 9 6. Greenbrier West 6-1 40 NR 7. Tug Valley 3-1 33 7 8. Gilmer County 4-3 26 4 9. Clay-Battelle 3-3 20 NR 10. Tolsia 4-4 18 5

Others receiving votes: Pendleton County 14, St Joseph 8, River View 7, Sherman 6, Hundred 5, Calhoun 5, Van 5, Greater Beckley Christian 3, Madonna 2, Man 1, Meadow Bridge 1.