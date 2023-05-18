Firefighters battle massive blaze at North Carolina construction site

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Firefighters in North Carolina were battling a giant blaze at a construction site Thursday morning, officials said.

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted that the four-alarm fire broke out at a construction site in the South Park neighborhood. Images from the scene showed huge flames and a yellow crane could be seen amid huge clouds of smoke.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted a request for people not to call 911 except in an emergency while the fire department battles the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. It was not immediately known if there were any injuries.