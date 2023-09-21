No. 25 Florida goes for its first 3-game winning streak in 3 years when it hosts Charlotte

Charlotte (1-2) at No. 25 Florida (2-1), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (SEC Network+).

Line: Florida by 27 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The 25th-ranked Gators, coming off an upset of then-No. 11 Tennessee, are looking for their first three-game winning streak in three years. Florida struggled to maintain momentum in coach Billy Napier’s first season, but he believes this group is better equipped to handle success.

KEY MATCHUP

Florida’s suddenly stout defense against former Florida QB Jalon Jones, who was accused of sexual battery twice in a 30-minute window in April 2019. No charges were filed. He withdrew from school and transferred to Jackson State, where he played one season before moving on to Mississippi Delta Community College and then Bethune-Cookman. He’s now at Charlotte and splitting time with Trexler Ivey. Jones leads the team with 196 yards rushing. The Gators lead the Southeastern Conference and rank 10th nationally in total defense.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charlotte: DL Eyabi Okie-Anoma leads the team with four quarterback hurries. Okie-Anoma signed with Alabama before transferring to UT Martin and then Michigan. He followed Wolverines assistant Biff Poggi to Charlotte.

Florida: RB Trevor Etienne leads the team with 281 yards rushing. He’s averaging 6.9 yards a carry and 93.7 yards a game. He’s coming off a career-high 172 yards on the ground against Tennessee.

FACTS & FIGURES

Charlotte AD Mike Hill spent nearly 25 years at Florida. … The Gators are paying Charlotte $1.55 million to make the trip south, a payday that will help fund the 49ers’ entire athletic department. … Charlotte is 0-3 against ranked teams and 1-10 against Power Five programs, including 0-9 on the road. The lone victory came against Duke in 2021. … Charlotte allowed 1,093 yards and 79 points in its last two games, prompting coach Poggi to say he’s “on a warpath.” Poggi promised to grade his coaches “much more strictly” moving forward. … Florida won’t have RG Micah Mazzccua, RT Damieon George and TE Dante Zanders for the first half. The SEC suspended all three for throwing punches at the end of the Tennessee game. … The Gators have scored in 439 consecutive games, an NCAA-record streak that began in 1988.

