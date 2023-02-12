Charlotte takes on Atlanta, seeks to halt 7-game skid

Atlanta Hawks (29-28, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (15-43, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte heads into the matchup against Atlanta after losing seven straight games.

The Hornets are 8-29 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks are 5-4 against the rest of their division. Atlanta ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 24.6 assists per game led by Trae Young averaging 10.2.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Hornets defeated the Hawks 122-118 in their last meeting on Jan. 22. Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 34 points, and Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rozier is averaging 21.6 points and 4.9 assists for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Young is shooting 43.1% and averaging 26.9 points for the Hawks. Murray is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 109.3 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 117.8 points, 46.9 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Kai Jones: out (ankle), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (hand), Cody Martin: out (knee).

Hawks: Saddiq Bey: out (trade pending).

