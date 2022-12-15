Charlotte takes on Atlanta, seeks to break 6-game slide

Atlanta Hawks (14-15, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-21, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte looks to stop its six-game skid when the Hornets play Atlanta.

The Hornets are 3-5 in division matchups. Charlotte is fifth in the league with 45.5 rebounds led by Mason Plumlee averaging 9.6.

The Hawks are 10-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 4.3.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hornets won 126-109 in the last matchup on Oct. 23. Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Hornets with 24 points, and Trae Young led the Hawks with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Rozier is scoring 22.4 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Hornets. Oubre is averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Dejounte Murray averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 20.8 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Young is averaging 22.2 points and 8.6 assists over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 111.7 points, 45.6 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 111.0 points, 43.0 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points.

INJURIES:

Hawks: John Collins: out (ankle), Dejounte Murray: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .