AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Boston puts home win streak on the line against Charlotte

    By The Associated PressNovember 28, 2022 GMT

    Charlotte Hornets (6-14, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (16-4, first in the Eastern Conference)

    Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -11.5; over/under is 227

    BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts Charlotte trying to extend its eight-game home winning streak.

    The Celtics are 10-4 in Eastern Conference games. Boston is the top team in the Eastern Conference shooting 39.9% from downtown, led by Noah Vonleh shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

    The Hornets are 3-10 in conference play. Charlotte ranks fifth in the league with 45.8 rebounds per game led by Mason Plumlee averaging 9.1.

    TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is scoring 30.5 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 24.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston.

    Dennis Smith Jr. is averaging 9.3 points, 5.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Hornets. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 19.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 42.8% over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 9-1, averaging 122.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

    Hornets: 3-7, averaging 108.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points.

    Boston Celtics

  • Zubac has 31 points, 29 rebounds as Clippers beat Pacers

  • Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

  • Ex-Gov. John Y. Brown to lie in state at Kentucky Capitol

  • Tatum and the Celtics face the Wizards

    • INJURIES: Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (ankle), Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee).

    Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (shoulder), Cody Martin: out (quad), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (ankle).

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.