Memphis visits Denver after Jokic’s 40-point game

Memphis Grizzlies (19-10, first in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (18-11, third in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Memphis Grizzlies after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets’ 119-115 win against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Nuggets are 14-7 in Western Conference games. Denver averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 7- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Grizzlies are 8-7 in conference games. Memphis ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 25.0 assists per game led by Ja Morant averaging 7.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is scoring 25.2 points per game and averaging 10.9 rebounds for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 15.9 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Denver.

Morant is scoring 26.7 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is averaging 19.0 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 118.3 points, 42.3 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points per game.

Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 118.4 points, 50.9 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points.

INJURIES:

Grizzlies: Desmond Bane: out (toe), Danny Green: out (knee), Vince Williams Jr.: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .