Charlotte faces Houston, aims to stop 5-game slide

Charlotte Hornets (11-34, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte aims to stop its five-game slide with a win over Houston.

The Rockets are 6-14 in home games. Houston has a 7-23 record against opponents over .500.

The Hornets are 6-18 on the road. Charlotte has a 3-20 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Green averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 21.5 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 19.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists over the last 10 games for Houston.

Terry Rozier is averaging 20.8 points and 5.3 assists for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 0-10, averaging 105.7 points, 44.9 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.3 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 115.6 points, 44.6 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.1 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (foot).

Hornets: Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (hand), Cody Martin: day to day (knee), Gordon Hayward: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .