Heat face the Hornets, seek 4th straight win

Miami Heat (28-22, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (14-36, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Heat take on Charlotte.

The Hornets are 4-6 against the rest of their division. Charlotte is third in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 44.9 rebounds. Mason Plumlee leads the Hornets with 9.7 boards.

The Heat are 6-2 against Southeast Division teams. Miami has a 7-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Heat won 132-115 in the last matchup on Nov. 13.

TOP PERFORMERS: Plumlee is averaging 12.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 21.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Heat. Max Strus is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 112.3 points, 41.6 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points per game.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 106.7 points, 44.7 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.0 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (hand), Cody Martin: day to day (knee).

Heat: Nikola Jovic: out (back), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle), Duncan Robinson: out (finger).

