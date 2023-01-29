Terry Rozier scores 31 as Hornets beat Heat 122-117

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3)reacts after making a 3-pointer as forward P.J. Washington (25) looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Charlotte won 122-117. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 31 points, P.J. Washington had 27 and the Charlotte Hornets stopped Miami’s three-game win streak with a 122-117 victory over the Heat on Sunday.

LaMelo Ball scored 13 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter as Charlotte improved to 7-16 at home. Gordon Hayward was a perfect 7 of 7 from the field for 20 points.

Rozier also had seven assists and six rebounds. He was 11 for 19 from the field, including a 5-for-11 performance from 3-point range.

Jimmy Butler scored 28 points for Miami, and Tyler Herro had 24.

Charlotte shot 54.2% from the field and outrebounded Miami 47-36.

