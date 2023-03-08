Detroit plays Charlotte, aims to stop home losing streak

Charlotte Hornets (21-46, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (15-51, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to break its four-game home slide with a win against Charlotte.

The Pistons are 6-33 in conference matchups. Detroit is 5-27 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hornets have gone 12-31 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is ninth in the league with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Nick Richards averaging 2.3.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Hornets won the last meeting 117-106 on Feb. 28. Terry Rozier scored 22 points to help lead the Hornets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ivey is averaging 15.4 points and 4.9 assists for the Pistons. Marvin Bagley III is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Rozier is averaging 21.3 points and 4.9 assists for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 1-9, averaging 109.4 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points per game.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 111.0 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: out (hip), Killian Hayes: out (hand), Jalen Duren: out (ankle), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin), Alec Burks: out (foot), Hamidou Diallo: out (ankle), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (achilles).

Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out for season (ankle), Cody Martin: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .