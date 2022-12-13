Charlotte plays Detroit on home skid

Detroit Pistons (7-22, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-20, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte takes on Detroit looking to stop its three-game home losing streak.

The Hornets are 4-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte has a 2-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pistons are 2-14 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit gives up 117.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 20.8 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. Terry Rozier is averaging 22.2 points and 5.7 assists over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

Killian Hayes is averaging 8.1 points and 5.1 assists for the Pistons. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 108.5 points, 45.5 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points per game.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 110.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points.

INJURIES:

Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin), Isaiah Livers: day to day (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .