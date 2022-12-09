Charlotte takes on New York, aims to stop 3-game slide

New York Knicks (12-13, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-18, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte aims to end its three-game losing streak when the Hornets play New York.

The Hornets are 4-13 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knicks have gone 8-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is 7-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Oct. 26 the Knicks won 134-131 in overtime led by 27 points from Jalen Brunson, while Gordon Hayward scored 21 points for the Hornets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 20.4 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Terry Rozier is averaging 21.7 points and 5.8 assists over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

Brunson is averaging 20.5 points and 6.2 assists for the Knicks. Julius Randle is averaging 22.3 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 110.5 points, 46.1 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 112.5 points, 47.8 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (shoulder), Mark Williams: day to day (ankle), Cody Martin: out (quad), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (ankle).

Knicks: Obi Toppin: out (knee), Ryan Arcidiacono: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .