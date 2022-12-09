Hornets take on the Knicks on 3-game skid

New York Knicks (12-13, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-18, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte heads into the matchup with New York after losing three games in a row.

The Hornets have gone 4-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Knicks are 8-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is 7-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last matchup 134-131 in overtime on Oct. 26, with Jalen Brunson scoring 27 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Plumlee is averaging 9.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Hornets. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Brunson is averaging 20.5 points and 6.2 assists for the Knicks. Julius Randle is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games for New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 110.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 112.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (shoulder), Mark Williams: out (ankle), Cody Martin: out (quad), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (ankle).

Knicks: Obi Toppin: day to day (knee), Ryan Arcidiacono: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .