New York faces Charlotte, seeks 10th straight victory

Charlotte Hornets (20-46, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (39-27, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to build upon its nine-game win streak with a victory over Charlotte.

The Knicks have gone 28-16 against Eastern Conference teams. New York ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Robinson averaging 4.2.

The Hornets are 11-31 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 24.9 assists per game led by Terry Rozier averaging 4.8.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Knicks won the last matchup 121-102 on Dec. 10. Julius Randle scored 33 points to help lead the Knicks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is averaging 23.9 points and 6.2 assists for the Knicks. Randle is averaging 28.2 points over the last 10 games for New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rozier is averaging 21.3 points and 4.8 assists for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 9-1, averaging 122.7 points, 45.5 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 111.4 points, 45.4 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Jalen Brunson: out (foot).

Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out for season (ankle), Cody Martin: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .