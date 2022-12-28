Charlotte plays Oklahoma City, looks to break home losing streak

Oklahoma City Thunder (15-19, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (9-26, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte looks to break its five-game home losing streak with a victory against Oklahoma City.

The Hornets have gone 4-11 in home games. Charlotte is third in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 45.5 rebounds. Mason Plumlee leads the Hornets with 8.8 boards.

The Thunder are 5-11 on the road. Oklahoma City is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Rozier is averaging 19.6 points and 5.3 assists for the Hornets. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Luguentz Dort is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, while averaging 13.6 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 28.3 points and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 115.2 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.6 points per game.

Thunder: 4-6, averaging 113.0 points, 44.0 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (hand), Nick Richards: out (ankle), LaMelo Ball: day to day (shoulder), Cody Martin: out (knee), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (ankle).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Ousmane Dieng: out (wrist), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (ankle).

