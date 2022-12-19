Charlotte faces Sacramento, aims to stop 8-game skid

Charlotte Hornets (7-23, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (16-12, fifth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Kings -9; over/under is 239.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte comes into the matchup against Sacramento after losing eight in a row.

The Kings are 8-4 on their home court. Sacramento is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Hornets have gone 3-12 away from home. Charlotte is 6-14 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Kings won the last meeting 115-108 on Oct. 31. Kevin Huerter scored 26 points to help lead the Kings to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is averaging 17.7 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 19.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

Terry Rozier is averaging 20.9 points and 5.5 assists for the Hornets. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 115.4 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 112.1 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.9 points.

INJURIES:

Hornets: Mark Williams: out (ankle), Cody Martin: out (quad), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .