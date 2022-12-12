Philadelphia hosts Sacramento following Embiid’s 53-point game

Sacramento Kings (14-11, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (14-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Sacramento Kings after Joel Embiid scored 53 points in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 131-113 win against the Charlotte Hornets.

The 76ers are 9-5 in home games. Philadelphia ranks third in the league giving up only 108.4 points per game while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

The Kings are 6-7 on the road. Sacramento has a 5-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tobias Harris is scoring 16.8 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the 76ers. Embiid is averaging 23.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 17.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Kings. Kevin Huerter is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 114.1 points, 41.5 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 112.8 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points.

INJURIES:

Kings: De’Aaron Fox: out (foot), Alex Len: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .