Sports

Cufré scores in the 81st minute, NYCFC ties Charlotte 1-1

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Braian Cufré scored in the 81st minute to help New York City FC tie Charlotte 1-1 on Wednesday night.

Cufré was left alone along the left side for a pass from Keaton Parks and sent a deflected shot into the back of the net.

NYCFC (5-7-10) is unbeaten in seven straight matches, tying New England for the longest active run. Six of the seven games have ended in draws.

Charlotte (6-8-7) has finished in a tie in four straight, including going scoreless against Montreal in its last game on June 24. Charlotte was looking for consecutive clean sheets for the first time in club history.

McKinze Gaines scored for Charlotte in the 17th minute by curling in a failed clearance.

