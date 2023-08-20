Women’s World Cup Final
Latest on Hurricane Hilary
American Airlines flight crackdown
In Maui, concerns of ‘climate gentrification’
U.S. News

Charlotte police fatally shoot man who stabbed officer in the neck, authorities say

 
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — An officer responding to a domestic violence call fatally shot a man after the suspect stabbed another officer in the neck with a knife Sunday morning in Charlotte, North Carolina, authorities said.

The officers heard gunshots from inside the apartment just before 8 a.m. and forced their way inside, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said in a video statement posted to social media.

The two officers encountered a male suspect and began a struggle to take him into custody, Jennings said.

During the altercation, the man stabbed one of the officers in the neck, according to a news release from the department.

Other news
CORRECTS PARTY AFFILIATION TO REPUBLICAN, NOT DEMOCRAT - FILE - U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., speaks during a House committee on Homeland Security hearing addressing threats to election security at the Capitol, July 20, 2022, in Washington. Bishop announced on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, that he would run for North Carolina attorney general in 2024 rather than seek to remain in Congress, where he's become a conservative foil to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)
US Rep. Dan Bishop announces a run for North Carolina attorney general
Donny Allison, left, Jimmie Johnson, center, and Chad Knaus pose for a picture after being selected into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Jimmie Johnson, crew chief Chad Knaus join Donnie Allison as NASCAR Hall of Fame selections
Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse speaks during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
Florida State has a chance to return to elite status. The program’s history offers examples how

The wounded officer retreated and another officer shot and killed the man, Jennings said.

The department said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not immediately identified. The wounded officer and a female victim who had sustained a gunshot wound were taken to a hospital with injuries the department said were not life-threatening, the news release said.

Multiple firearms were recovered from the home, the news release said.

“As we always talk about, domestic violence calls for service are always some of the most dangerous that officers can encounter,” Jennings said. “Officers did their job today, and they did what they had to do. But we never want to discount the fact that a life was taken today.”

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will lead the examination of the shooting.