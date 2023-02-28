Charlottesville police negotiate with person who fired shots

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police are negotiating with a person who had fired several shots in Charlottesville, officials said Tuesday.

Police tweeted that officers are on the scene of what they called “an active violent incident involving a firearm” in the area of Emmet Street near the Red Roof Inn. Officials say people should expect a heavy police presence and avoid the area.

Police are negotiating with the person who has fired several shots in the area, Charlottesville Police spokesman Kyle Ervin said by telephone. He did not have details about whether anyone has been injured.

News outlets report that schools in the area are sheltering in place.