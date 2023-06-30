Chase Kalisz joins six-timers worlds club with runner-up finish at US national championships

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an awards ceremony for troops who fought in Syria, in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir Putin and embattled Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russian rebellion
Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023, after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, saying race cannot be a factor. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
The end of affirmative action
This combination of photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, speaking April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md., and former President Donald Trump speaking on March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. Trump and DeSantis, the main rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, are scheduled to speak at the annual gathering of Moms for Liberty in Philadelphia on Friday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Election 2024
Tubers float the cool Comal River in New Braunfels, Texas, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Meteorologists say scorching temperatures brought on by a heat dome have taxed the Texas power grid and threaten to bring record highs to the state. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
More frequent heat waves in the southern US
FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) looks on during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. The NFL suspended three players indefinitely Thursday, June 29, 2023, for violating the league's gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games. Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
NFL players suspended
Sports

Chase Kalisz joins six-timers worlds club with runner-up finish at US national championships

Carson Foster swims on his way to winning the men's 400-meter individual medley at the U.S. nationals swimming meet in Indianapolis, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
1 of 11 | 

Carson Foster swims on his way to winning the men’s 400-meter individual medley at the U.S. nationals swimming meet in Indianapolis, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Carson Foster waves from the medals stand after winning the men's 400-meter individual medley at the U.S. nationals swimming meet in Indianapolis, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 of 11 | 

Carson Foster waves from the medals stand after winning the men’s 400-meter individual medley at the U.S. nationals swimming meet in Indianapolis, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Justin Ress celebrates after winning the men's 50-meter backstroke at the U.S. nationals swimming meet in Indianapolis, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
3 of 11 | 

Justin Ress celebrates after winning the men’s 50-meter backstroke at the U.S. nationals swimming meet in Indianapolis, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nic Fink celebrates after winning the men's 50-meter breaststroke event at the U.S. nationals swimming meet in Indianapolis, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
4 of 11 | 

Nic Fink celebrates after winning the men’s 50-meter breaststroke event at the U.S. nationals swimming meet in Indianapolis, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Katharine Berfkoff, left, is congratulated by Regan Smith after winning the women's 50-meter backstroke event at the U.S. nationals swimming meet in Indianapolis, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
5 of 11 | 

Katharine Berfkoff, left, is congratulated by Regan Smith after winning the women’s 50-meter backstroke event at the U.S. nationals swimming meet in Indianapolis, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nic Fink swims on his way to winning the men's 50-meter breaststroke event at the U.S. nationals swimming meet in Indianapolis, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
6 of 11 | 

Nic Fink swims on his way to winning the men’s 50-meter breaststroke event at the U.S. nationals swimming meet in Indianapolis, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Katharine Berfkoff starts on her way to winning the women's 50-meter backstroke at the U.S. nationals swimming meet in Indianapolis, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
7 of 11 | 

Katharine Berfkoff starts on her way to winning the women’s 50-meter backstroke at the U.S. nationals swimming meet in Indianapolis, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Katharine Berfkoff smiles on the awards stand after winning the women's 50-meter backstroke at the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Indianapolis, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
8 of 11 | 

Katharine Berfkoff smiles on the awards stand after winning the women’s 50-meter backstroke at the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Indianapolis, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Katharine Berfkoff reacts after winning the women's 50-meter backstroke at the U.S. nationals swimming meet in Indianapolis, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
9 of 11 | 

Katharine Berfkoff reacts after winning the women’s 50-meter backstroke at the U.S. nationals swimming meet in Indianapolis, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nic Fink celebrates after winning the men's 50-meter breaststroke at the U.S. nationals swimming meet in Indianapolis, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 of 11 | 

Nic Fink celebrates after winning the men’s 50-meter breaststroke at the U.S. nationals swimming meet in Indianapolis, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chase Kalisz swims the breaststroke leg of the the men's 400-meter individual medley at the U.S. nationals swimming meet in Indianapolis, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Kalisz has become the seventh American swimmer to make six world championship teams. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
11 of 11 | 

Chase Kalisz swims the breaststroke leg of the the men’s 400-meter individual medley at the U.S. nationals swimming meet in Indianapolis, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Kalisz has become the seventh American swimmer to make six world championship teams. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By PAUL NEWBERRY
 
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Add another member to the six-timers club.

Chase Kalisz became the seventh American swimmer to make a half-dozen world championship teams with a runner-up finish in the 400-meter individual medley at the U.S. nationals.

The 29-year-old Kalisz will be heading to the worlds in Fukuoka, Japan, next month, joining Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte, Natalie Coughlin, Katie Ledecky, Elizabeth Beisel and Nathan Adrian in the elite group.

Other news
Coach Anthony Nesty watches as swimmers warm up at the U.S. nationals swimming meet in Indianapolis, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Nesty is the head coach at the University of Florida and oversees one of the top pro teams in the country, a star-studded group that includes Olympic gold medalists Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel and Bobby Finke. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Anthony Nesty is a significant presence at US swimming nationals in a sport struggling to diversify
In a sport still struggling to diversify, Anthony Nesty is a significant presence on the pool deck at the U.S. national championships.
FILE - Caeleb Dressel looks up after swimming the men's 100 butterfly during the Speedo Atlanta Classic finals Friday, May 12, 2023, in Atlanta. Dressel finished 29th in the 100-meter freestyle at the U.S. nationals on Tuesday, June 27, falling far short of qualifying for the world championships in an event he won at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Caeleb Dressel comes up short again at US nationals, finishing 5th in the 100 butterfly
Caeleb Dressel is down to his final shot to make the U.S. team for the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.
Katie Ledecky reacts after winning the women's 800-meter freestyle at the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Indianapolis, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Katie Ledecky keeps on rolling more than a decade after her 1st Olympic gold
Katie Ledecky will concede that a few things have changed over her long career at the top of swimming. Like those nagging aches and pains. Not that anyone else can tell.
FILE - Caeleb Dressel looks up after swimming the men's 100 butterfly during the Speedo Atlanta Classic finals Friday, May 12, 2023, in Atlanta. Dressel finished 29th in the 100-meter freestyle at the U.S. nationals on Tuesday, June 27, falling far short of qualifying for the world championships in an event he won at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Caeleb Dressel fails to qualify for worlds in 50-meter butterfly, finishing 3rd at the US nationals
Caeleb Dressel made it to the 50-meter butterfly final but again failed to qualify for the world championships, finishing third at the U.S. nationals.

Ledecky earned the distinction on the opening night of nationals with a dominating victory in the 800 free.

“I’m very proud of my longevity in the sport,” Kalisz said. “It’s not an easy thing, especially in the U.S. I don’t know if I ever would’ve predicted I would go this long, especially doing the 400 IM. But I’m really proud of how everything is going.”

Carson Foster won the race that encompasses all four strokes in 4 minutes, 8.14 seconds, edging Kalisz by a mere 0.08.

“I want to be like Chase,” Foster said. “Not to get all sappy, but Chase has been a huge part of my improvement curve and getting over some of my mental barriers in that race.”

Kalisz made his first worlds team in 2013, earning a silver medal in the 400 IM at Barcelona. He’s earned at least one individual medley medal in every worlds since then, though the highlight of his career is undoubtedly his 400 IM victory at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Things are just different for me,” Kalisz said. “The culmination of being a world champion and getting my Olympic gold at the last Olympics, that really signified me checking off all my major bucket list things. I can got into practice every single day very content. Everything is kind of a bonus at this point.”

Other winners on the third night of nationals:

— Katie Grimes took the women’s 400 IM title, while Alex Walsh finished second to join her younger sister Gretchen Walsh on the worlds team.

—- Speaking of Gretchen Walsh, she’ll be swimming a second individual event at worlds after a runner-up showing to Torri Huske in the 100 fly. On the men’s side, Dare Rose and Thomas Heilman went 1-2, both adding to their program at worlds, while Caeleb Dressel came up short again by tying for fifth.

Coming back from a long layoff, Dressel has only one more chance to make the team for worlds in the 50 free.

— Lilly King triumphed in the women’s 50 breaststroke, her second victory at nationals, while Nic Fink was the winner in the men’s race.

— Katherine Berkoff took the title in the women’s 50 back, while Justin Ress triumphed for the men.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports