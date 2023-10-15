Clayton Crile kicks 5 FGs to help Chattanooga beat Mercer 35-10

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Clayton Crile made a program-record five field goals and Chase Artopoeus passed for 244 yards and a touchdown to help Chattanooga beat Mercer 22-10 on Saturday.

Crile kicked field goals of 32, 37, 37 and 45 yards to give Chattanooga (5-2, 4-1 Southern Conference) a 12-0 lead at halftime and he made a 27-yarder with 3:52 to play that capped the scoring. The graduate transfer from Catawba went into the game with five made field goals this season.

Carter Peevy threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Ty James that cut the deficit to 12-7 early in the third quarter and Reice Griffith made a 36-yard field goal for Mercer (4-3, 2-2) that made it 19-10 going into the fourth.

Peevy completed 19 of 31 passes for 280 with an interception. James finished with seven receptions for 162 yards.

Artopoeus was 19-of-28 passing and Jamoi Mayes had 119 yards on nine catches for the Mocs.

___

