Check Point: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $269.9 million.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of $2.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.45 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.35 per share.

The data security company posted revenue of $638.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $633.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $796.9 million, or $6.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.33 billion.

