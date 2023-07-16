Inter Miami's Lionel Messi waves to fans as he is introduced during a celebration by the team at DRV PNK Stadium, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Messi makes Miami debut
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Fatal flash flooding in Pennsylvania
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
FILE- This file photo provided by Andy Varner, city administrator for Sand Point, Alaska, shows the city's harbor on June 7, 2016. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska, monitoring bodies reported late Saturday, July 15, 2023. The United States Geological Survey wrote in a social media post that the earthquake occurred 106 kilometers (65.8 miles) south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday.(Andy Varner/City of Sand Point via AP, File)
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million
Sports

Chelsea completes the signing of Brazilian teenager Angelo Gabriel

 
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has completed the signing of Brazilian teenager Angelo Gabriel from Santos as new manager Mauricio Pochettino looks to add talented youth to his squad.

The 18-year-old winger, who became the youngest player in the history of Brazil’s national championship when he made his senior debut at the age of 15 years and 308 days, had 129 first-team appearances at Santos.

Gabriel’s fee and the length of his contract have not been confirmed, although reports have suggested he has cost the Premier League club around 13 million pounds ($17 million).

FILE - Australia's Sam Kerr, left, and Canada's Desiree Scott compete for the ball during a friendly soccer international between Canada and Australia in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
Australia’s Matildas call for equal prize money for men’s and women’s World Cups
Australia’s Matildas have called for equal prize money for soccer’s global showpiece tournaments just days out from kicking off the Women’s World Cup in Sydney.
Mexico's Santiago Gimenez (11) celebrates with a teammate after a 1-0 win over Panama during the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mexico beats Panama 1-0 in CONCACAF Gold Cup final as Giménez scores 88th-minute goal
Santiago Giménez scored after an electrifying sprint in the 88th minute, and Mexico won the CONCACAF Gold Cup championship for the record ninth time with a 1-0 victory over Panama.
FILE - Manchester United's Harry Maguire walks off the pitch after the Europa League first leg quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Sevilla at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, on April 13, 2023. Maguire is no longer captain of Manchester United following talks with manager Erik ten Hag. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson, File)
‘Extremely disappointed’ Maguire reveals he is no longer Man United captain after talks with Ten Hag
Harry Maguire is no longer captain of Manchester United following talks with manager Erik ten Hag. It was reported earlier this month that Ten Hag was ready to remove Maguire from the role after the England defender’s limited appearances under the Dutchman last season.
FILE - England's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between England and North Macedonia at Old Trafford in Manchester, Monday June 19, 2023. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness said he is confident that Kane will switch to the club from Tottenham this summer. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson, File)
Bayern Munich power broker Uli Hoeneß confident that Harry Kane will join from Tottenham
Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß is confident that England captain Harry Kane will switch to the club from Tottenham this summer.

“Welcome to Chelsea, Angelo!” said a statement Sunday on the club’s official website.

