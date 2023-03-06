MATCHDAY: Chelsea faces Dortmund in the Champions League

Brentford's Vitaly Janelt, left, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with teammates during the English Premier League soccer match against Crystal Palace at the Gtech Community Stadium, London, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (Ben Whitley/PA via AP)

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Chelsea must overturn a 1-0 deficit against Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16 second leg at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. Blues manager Graham Potter picked up a much-needed win against Leeds on Saturday, but will face even more pressure if his side is eliminated from European club soccer’s biggest competition. Benfica defends a 2-0 first-leg lead against Clubbe Brugge and already has one foot in the next round ahead of the second leg at Estadio da Luz.

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Lazio hosts AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of the Europa Conference League round of 16. The Italian club has its sights on Champions League qualification and comes up against in-form Dutch team AZ, which has lost just one of its last 11 games in all competitions. The rest of the Europa Conference league matches will take place on Thursday.

