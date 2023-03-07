Chelsea beats Dortmund 2-0, advances to Champions League QF

Chelsea's Kai Havertz, right, celebrates with teammate Joao Felix after scoring his sides second goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Chelsea FC and Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge, London, Tuesday March 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Chelsea's Kai Havertz, right, celebrates with teammate Joao Felix after scoring his sides second goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Chelsea FC and Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge, London, Tuesday March 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) — Kai Havertz fired Chelsea into the Champions League quarterfinals to ease the pressure on manager Graham Potter.

The Germany international’s twice-taken penalty secured a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Chelsea advanced 2-1 on aggregate after having trailed 1-0 from the round-of-16 first leg in Dortmund last month.

Raheem Sterling lashed the 2021 European champions ahead on the night in the 43rd minute after collecting a cross from Ben Chilwell.

Havertz had already hit the post in the first half and seen another effort ruled out for offside.

And he thought he’d seen another chance go by when firing a second-half penalty against post after Marius Wolf handled in the box.

But the spot kick was ordered to be retaken when VAR spotted encroachment in the area.

Havertz, whose goal secured the Champions League for Chelsea in a 1-0 win against Manchester City two years ago, stepped up again and coolly slotted home at the second time of asking in the 53rd.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports