Supreme Court rulings
Protests in France
Russian rebellion
Alan Arkin dies
Indiana Jones
Sports

Chelsea signs forward Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal after selling Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Milan

 
Share

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea continued the overhaul of its squad by selling Ruben Loftus-Cheek to AC Milan on Friday and then signing forward Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal.

The 22-year-old Jackson joins the club on an eight-year deal after scoring 12 goals for the Spanish club last season, including nine in the last eight games.

Chelsea did not disclose a transfer fee for the Senegal international, but British media reported it to be 32 million pounds ($40.6 million). He is the second forward to join Chelsea this summer after Christopher Nkunku.

Other news
FILE - Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti runs with the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Granada and FC Barcelona at the Los Carmenes stadium in Granada, Spain, Jan. 9, 2021. Barcelona reached a deal with defender Samuel Umtiti to end his contract two years in advance. The French defender was tied with Barcelona through the end of the 2025-26 season. He played on a loan with Italian club Lecce this past campaign. (AP Photo/Jose Breton, File)
Barcelona reaches deal with defender Samuel Umtiti to end contract 2 years early
Barcelona says it has reached a deal with defender Samuel Umtiti to end his contract two years in advance.
FILE - Manchester City assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell stands on the touchline during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Swindon Town and Manchester City at the County Ground stadium in Swindon, Wiltshire, England, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Austin FC announced Friday, June 30, 2023, the hiring of top Manchester City assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell as the Major League soccer club’s sporting director. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Manchester City top assistant Borrell heads to US as sporting director for MLS team Austin FC
Austin FC announced Friday the hiring of top Manchester City assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell as the Major League soccer club’s sporting director.
FILE - Fabio Carvalho of Liverpool takes the ball downfield during the English League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and Derby County, at Anfield Stadium, in Liverpool, England, on Nov. 9, 2022. Leipzig has signed Fábio Carvalho from Liverpool on a season-long loan after the promising midfielder lacked game time in the Premier League. Carvalho signed for Liverpool last year after scoring 10 goals for Fulham on the way to promotion from the second division. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)
Leipzig signs Fábio Carvalho on a season-long loan from Liverpool
Leipzig has signed Fábio Carvalho from Liverpool on a season-long loan after the promising midfielder lacked game time in the Premier League.
FILE - Bayern Munich team players pose prior to the start of the Champions League quarterfinal, first leg, soccer match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, on April 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)
Bayern Munich to play Werder Bremen in Bundesliga season opener
Bayern Munich will start its title defense at Werder Bremen in the opening game of the new Bundesliga season.

Jackson’s arrival came shortly after Chelsea confirmed that Loftus-Cheek had completed a permanent move to Milan on a four-year deal.

The 27-year-old Loftus-Cheek has spent 19 years with the club after joining its youth academy in 2004.

He made 155 appearances for the Blues, scoring 13 times, but struggled for game time under successive managers during the second half of last season.

He is the latest players to leave Chelsea in a clear-out following a disappointing campaign that saw the team finish 12th in the Premier League. Midfielder Kai Havertz has been sold to Arsenal, while N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy have joined Saudi Arabian clubs. England midfielder Mason Mount is also expected to be sold to Manchester United.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports