Chelsea forward Nkunku to miss ‘extended period’ because of knee surgery
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku had knee surgery and will be sidelined for “an extended period,” the Premier League club said Tuesday.
The 25-year-old France international joined Chelsea this summer from Leipzig for a reported transfer fee of $66 million.
Nkunku sustained the injury during Chelsea’s preseason match against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago.
Chelsea, which spent heavily last season with disappointing results, issued a brief statement that Nkunku had undergone an operation “and will now begin a rehabilitation program with the club’s medical department.”
Nkunku has made 10 appearances for France and played for Paris Saint-Germain before joining Leipzig in 2019.
___
